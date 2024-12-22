Charlie Woods makes his first ever hole-in-one while playing with Tiger

Charlie Woods has made the first hole-in-one of his young golf career, and he accomplished the feat while playing in a tournament with his father.

Woods, the 15-year-old son of Tiger Woods, played with his father for the fifth consecutive year in the PNC Championship in Orlando, Fla. The 36-hole event features two-player teams of legendary golf professionals and their family members.

During the final round of the PNC Championship on Sunday, Charlie made a hole-in-one on the par-3 4th hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. The ace was the first Charlie has ever made, and he and Tiger celebrated accordingly:

CHARLIE WOODS ACE ALERT! HIS FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE. UNREAL. : Peacock and Golf Channel | PNC Championship pic.twitter.com/YObfZZbvG3 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024

Charlie has drawn plenty of comparisons to his 15-time major champion father. There have even been times when the younger Woods looks exactly like Tiger on the course.

Tiger has made 20 aces in his career. The race between him and his son is now officially on.