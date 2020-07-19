pixel 1
Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife had coronavirus

July 19, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Jack Nicklaus is one of nearly two million people in the United States who have recovered from the coronavirus.

During Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village, Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife, Barbara, contracted COVID-19 back in March. Barbara did not experience symptoms, while the 80-year-old Nicklaus said he had a sore throat and a cough but was not symptomatic for very long.

Jack and Barbara have been married for 60 years. Jack is widely considered to be the greatest golfer of all time, having won 18 major championships and 73 tournaments on the PGA Tour.

Fortunately, Nicklaus is not the only elderly sports figure who made a full recovery after contracting the coronavirus.

