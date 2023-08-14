Jordan Spieth hooked up fan with cool souvenir

Jordan Spieth shared a great moment with a fan during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday. In doing so, he also shared his lunch.

Jason Sobel of Action Network captured a great exchange between Spieth and a fan. Spieth was in need of some sustenance after hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole at TPC Southwind in Memphis, so he reached into his bag and pulled out a sandwich.

A nearby fan who may or may not have been needling Spieth asked the three-time major champion if he was “having a little snack?” Spieth then told the spectator he was eating a peanut butter and banana sandwich and offered to split it. The fan accepted.

Jordan Spieth pulls out a sandwich after his tee shot on 16. Fan says, “Having a little snack?” Spieth: “Want half? It’s peanut butter and banana.” Then proceeds to hand over half of his sandwich. pic.twitter.com/tB6yucwV4f — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) August 12, 2023

We have seen golfers give fans souvenirs like gloves, balls, hats and other items, but that may be the first time a PGA pro split a sandwich with a member of the gallery. Spieth really is a man of the people.