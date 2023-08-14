 Skip to main content
August 14, 2023

Jordan Spieth hooked up fan with cool souvenir

August 14, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 16, 2019; Medinah, IL, USA; Jordan Spieth tees off on the 1st tee during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club – No. 3. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth shared a great moment with a fan during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Saturday. In doing so, he also shared his lunch.

Jason Sobel of Action Network captured a great exchange between Spieth and a fan. Spieth was in need of some sustenance after hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole at TPC Southwind in Memphis, so he reached into his bag and pulled out a sandwich.

A nearby fan who may or may not have been needling Spieth asked the three-time major champion if he was “having a little snack?” Spieth then told the spectator he was eating a peanut butter and banana sandwich and offered to split it. The fan accepted.

We have seen golfers give fans souvenirs like gloves, balls, hats and other items, but that may be the first time a PGA pro split a sandwich with a member of the gallery. Spieth really is a man of the people.

Jordan Spieth
