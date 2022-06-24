LIV golfers banned from major European Tour event

The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who have committed to the LIV Golf Series, and the European Tour is doing the same. As a result, several top golfers will not be permitted to play in one of the biggest tournaments of the year.

The European Tour announced this week that golfers who competed in the inaugural LIV event in London have been suspended from three upcoming tournaments. One of those is the Scottish Open, which will be held from July 7-10. The other two are the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship. All three events are co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Golfers from the European Tour who competed in the LIV event in London have also been fined $120,000. European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said there could be further sanctions.

The European Tour announced the sanctions during the BMW International Open. Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer are among the European Tour players who are playing in that tournament but also played in the first LIV event. They will be banned from the next three European Tour events.

Brooks Koepka, who made a name for himself with six wins on the European Tour, was originally listed as part of the Scottish Open field. He will not be permitted to play, either. Koepka was the latest golf star to join the LIV series, which drew criticism from some of his fellow major champions.