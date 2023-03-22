Popular Masters dessert not returning to Augusta National menu

A popular item on the menu for the Masters golf tournament will not be returning.

The food offered at the Masters each year is well known for being unique, high in quality, and low in price. They offer a famous pimento cheese sandwich, and other sandwiches ranging from tuna salad to turkey.

The food at Augusta for the 2013 #Masters. Could definitely get down on some pimento cheese sandwiches! pic.twitter.com/znG78IbsfF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2013

One notable dessert offering the Masters traditionally has had on the menu is a peach ice cream sandwich. The item was unavailable in 2022 due to quality control issues from the supplier.

Unfortunately, Michael Wolf shared via Twitter Tuesday that the peach ice sandwich will not be returning to the menu at all.

BIG SCOOP: the popular peach ice cream sandwich will not be returning to Augusta National. There will be a new desert item that should make Masters patrons berry happy. pic.twitter.com/ea40jDeCbj — Michael Wolf (@bamabearcat) March 21, 2023

Have no fear though, Masters patrons, as it sounds like there will be some sort of berry ice cream replacement for the dessert item.

As for the annual champions’ dinner, we’ve seen the menu put together by defending champion Scottie Scheffler.