#pounditTuesday, March 21, 2023

Popular Masters dessert not returning to Augusta National menu

March 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
A flag at the Masters

The flag on 6 green with azaleas in the background during the second round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2013, in Augusta, Ga. Photo Credit: ANDREW DAVIS TUCKER/THE AUGUSTA CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

A popular item on the menu for the Masters golf tournament will not be returning.

The food offered at the Masters each year is well known for being unique, high in quality, and low in price. They offer a famous pimento cheese sandwich, and other sandwiches ranging from tuna salad to turkey.

One notable dessert offering the Masters traditionally has had on the menu is a peach ice cream sandwich. The item was unavailable in 2022 due to quality control issues from the supplier.

Unfortunately, Michael Wolf shared via Twitter Tuesday that the peach ice sandwich will not be returning to the menu at all.

Have no fear though, Masters patrons, as it sounds like there will be some sort of berry ice cream replacement for the dessert item.

As for the annual champions’ dinner, we’ve seen the menu put together by defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

