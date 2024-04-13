Max Homa had terrific quote after strong round two at Masters

Max Homa had one of the best performances in the second round of the 88th Masters at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga. on Friday. Homa also delivered one of the best quotes of the tournament so far.

Homa was one of just four golfers under par in round two, which featured consistent gusts of wind throughout the day. He finished Friday tied atop the leaderboard with Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau at six under.

During his post-round press conference, Homa was asked about finding success Friday by staying patient. Homa had in the past emphasized not trying to do too much in the first two days of a major.

“Yeah, I would say most – I would give most of that to those thoughts just of not needing to be better than I am,” said Homa.

“I wrote something in my journal yesterday that said however good I am is however good I am, I don’t need to try to be better than I am, and just see where that takes me. Maybe it’s winning this and maybe it’s not, and I’m okay with that.”

Homa also had the pleasure of being paired with Tiger Woods as the icon made history during his 26th Masters appearance. Homa stated that the attention Woods received has taken some pressure off the 33-year-old’s shoulders.

Max Homa (currently tied for the lead) on what it was like being paired with Tiger Woods at Augusta, "It was just a dream to get to play with him here." #Masters pic.twitter.com/xEtmY77jjG — Chris McKee (@mrmckee) April 12, 2024

Leaders Homa and DeChambeau will be the final pairing to tee off Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET for the third round of the tournament.