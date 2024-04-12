 Skip to main content
Tiger Woods makes his ambition clear after record-breaking Masters achievement

April 12, 2024
by Grey Papke
Tiger Woods in a hat

Tiger Woods looks ahead. Photo Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is still managing to make history at The Masters, but he still has his sights set on the biggest possible prize.

Despite having to play 23 holes on Friday due to a delay, Woods managed to shoot an even-par 72 in the second round, ensuring that he would make the cut at a 24th consecutive Masters. That is a new record, and an impressive one in light of the mediocre conditions and his own physical health.

After the round, Woods did not sound satisfied. When SiriusXM’s Jason Sobel asked Woods what the cut streak meant to him, Woods deferred and said he was focused on trying to win another Masters.

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament,” Woods said. “I’m only eight back as of right now. I don’t think anyone is going to run off and hide.”

To be clear, making a run up the leaderboard would take a massive effort from Woods. He is correct, however, that he is at least in the frame heading into the weekend.

Nobody should be surprised to see Woods’ ambition. He took his Masters preparation very seriously, and at least so far, it seems to be paying off for him.

2024 MastersTiger Woods
