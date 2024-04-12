Tiger Woods makes his ambition clear after record-breaking Masters achievement

Tiger Woods is still managing to make history at The Masters, but he still has his sights set on the biggest possible prize.

Despite having to play 23 holes on Friday due to a delay, Woods managed to shoot an even-par 72 in the second round, ensuring that he would make the cut at a 24th consecutive Masters. That is a new record, and an impressive one in light of the mediocre conditions and his own physical health.

After the round, Woods did not sound satisfied. When SiriusXM’s Jason Sobel asked Woods what the cut streak meant to him, Woods deferred and said he was focused on trying to win another Masters.

I asked Tiger Woods about what the made-cut streak means to him, but he wanted to talk about something bigger. "It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I'm here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament. … I'm only eight back as of right now. I don't think anyone… — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelGolf) April 12, 2024

“It means I have a chance going into the weekend. I’m here. I have a chance to win the golf tournament,” Woods said. “I’m only eight back as of right now. I don’t think anyone is going to run off and hide.”

To be clear, making a run up the leaderboard would take a massive effort from Woods. He is correct, however, that he is at least in the frame heading into the weekend.

Nobody should be surprised to see Woods’ ambition. He took his Masters preparation very seriously, and at least so far, it seems to be paying off for him.