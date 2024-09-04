PGA, LIV Golf stars to face off in televised match

Golf fans have been begging for some sort of event that pits the biggest stars on the PGA Tour against their LIV counterparts, and they are finally getting their wish.

Eamon Lynch of Golfweek revealed on Wednesday that Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler will team up against Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau in a made-for-TV match later this year. The match will take place in December in Las Vegas and be broadcast on TNT, though it is unclear if it will be branded as the latest installment of the popular “The Match” series.

Representatives for all four golfers confirmed to Lynch that the match will take place, with McIlroy sharing some of his thoughts in a text message.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Scottie in what promises to be an exciting duel against Bryson and Brooks in Vegas this December,” McIlroy wrote. “This isn’t just a contest between some of golf’s major champions; it’s an event designed to energize the fans. We’re all here to put on a great show and contribute to a goodwill event that brings the best together again.”

The PGA Tour and LIV entered into a merger agreement over a year ago, but negotiations remain ongoing. It is possible that the December match and the coverage surrounding it could be a way to help finally move those talks forward.

Koepka and DeChambeau both gained popularity in part because of their infamous beef a while back, though they have been on good terms for a while. Scheffler, who is by far the best player on the PGA Tour at the moment, has had some notable moments with LIV golfers, but the tension between the two leagues has cooled considerably since.

If the PGA Tour and LIV can finalize their merger, the Scheffler/McIlroy vs. DeChambeau/Koepka match could wind up being the first of many similar events.