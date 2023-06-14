PGA Tour announces news concerning Jay Monahan

The PGA Tour on Tuesday night announced some news concerning Jay Monahan.

The PGA Tour Policy Board and Monahan jointly announced that the commissioner is recovering from a medical situation that will prevent him from operating in his position for the time being.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation,” the statement said. “The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.

“During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President & President, PGA TOUR, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA TOUR with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

The announcement comes days ahead of the start of the US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. Perhaps more related, the news comes exactly a week after the stunning news that the PGA Tour would be merging with rival LIV Golf.

Monahan was raked over the coals over the announcement. He was called out for his blatant hypocrisy of joining forces with a group he bashed while claiming moral superiority. One particular old video clip of Monahan went viral after the announcement.

The last week was probably as difficult of a week as Monahan ever experienced in his life.