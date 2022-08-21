 Skip to main content
PGA Tour suspended reporter for covering LIV event?

August 21, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
March 13, 2020; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; PGA commissioner Jay Monahan speaks to media after the cancellation of the 2020 edition of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass – Stadium Course. The tournament was cancelled at the conclusion of the first round due to the developing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour has taken a hard stance against golfers who participate in any LIV-sponsored events, but are they also trying to blackball members of the media who cover the new Saudi-backed league?

Carlos Ortiz, one of the many golfers who have been banned from the PGA Tour after playing in a LIV tournament, said in an interview with Handicap 54 this week that he knows a reporter who was banned from covering PGA Tour events for 30 days. Ortiz accused the PGA Tour of trying to control the way people think about LIV Golf. You can see a translated portion of the interview below:

Ortiz did not mention the Chilean reporter by name. However, given what we have learned about Phil Mickelson’s suspension from the PGA Tour, it is not hard to believe the Tour would try to ban members of the media as well.

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan announced in June that all current and former PGA Tour members taking part in LIV events would be suspended. Several golfers tried to fight back with a lawsuit, but a judge ruled in the Tour’s favor.

