Phil Mickelson shares why LIV vs. PGA event would not work

Phil Mickelson disappeared from the spotlight for a while after he was criticized for his comments about working with Saudi Arabian officials, but the six-time major champion is officially back to throwing haymakers on social media.

Mickelson (or his social media manager) has spent a good amount of time this week trolling people on Twitter. On Thursday, one fan account suggested PGA Tour golfers should face off against their LIV counterparts in a Ryder Cup-style tournament. Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead, who is an excellent golfer and made a run at qualifying for the US Open last year, said he would love to see it.

Mickelson also thinks it is a good idea. However, he said the reason the event will not become a reality at this time is that LIV “would dominate (the PGA Tour) so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time.”

It sounds great,but we would dominate them so soundly and it would be over so quick that tv would have to fill an hour of dead time. That’s why it’s not happening at this time — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 2, 2023

LIV has poached some of the top players in the world away from the PGA Tour. Some of the best include Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka. The PGA Tour still has plenty of talent with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and, of course, Tiger Woods leading the way.

If LIV survives and there is no merger between the two golf leagues, a LIV vs. PGA Tour event would be one of the most exciting things to ever happen to the sport. We have already seen plenty of examples of the hostility between players in both leagues. The rivalry is only going to get more heated.