Rory McIlroy has 1 word to describe Open Championship

July 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Rory McIlroy on the course

May 30, 2019; Dublin, OH, USA; Rory McIlroy looks on during the first round of the 2019 Memorial golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy had one word to describe this year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews.

The four-time major champion shot a 6-under 66 to finish second after the first round of this year’s event. After his round, he described this year’s major as “fiddly.”

What’s interesting is that McIlroy says fiddly courses have always been tough for him, yet he played so well in the first round. McIlroy had seven birdies and a bogey to finish 6-under. He enters the second round two shots behind Cameron Young, who leads the field at 8-under.

McIlroy’s only win at The Open Championship came in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, which wasn’t quite as “fiddly.” He’s looking to win his fifth career major and first since 2014.

