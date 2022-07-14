Rory McIlroy has 1 word to describe Open Championship

Rory McIlroy had one word to describe this year’s Open Championship at St. Andrews.

The four-time major champion shot a 6-under 66 to finish second after the first round of this year’s event. After his round, he described this year’s major as “fiddly.”

Rory just said this is the most fiddly Open he’s ever played. Called it “the fiddliest,” and noted that “fiddly hasn’t been my forte.” Fiddly, word of the day, means “complicated or detailed and awkward to do or use.” — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) July 14, 2022

What’s interesting is that McIlroy says fiddly courses have always been tough for him, yet he played so well in the first round. McIlroy had seven birdies and a bogey to finish 6-under. He enters the second round two shots behind Cameron Young, who leads the field at 8-under.

McIlroy’s only win at The Open Championship came in 2014 at Royal Liverpool, which wasn’t quite as “fiddly.” He’s looking to win his fifth career major and first since 2014.