Scottie Scheffler hit up local dive bar after winning Masters

April 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Scottie Scheffler waves to the gallery

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler waves to patrons after making an eagle putt on No. 13 during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Scottie Scheffler didn’t waste any time getting his celebration going after winning the Masters on Sunday.

Scheffler headed home from Augusta, Georgia to the Dallas, Texas area on Sunday. He then stopped by the Inwood Tavern bar to hang out, which is near the Dallas Love Field airport.

Scheffler was even wearing the same outfit he wore while winning the Masters: blue pants, a pink golf shirt, and the green jacket.

Scheffler secured a $3.6 million pay day from winning the Masters. He was been on quite a hot streak lately and has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship, in addition to the Masters. Yet all the success and big-money wins haven’t kept Scheffler from forgetting the good people at his local bar.

