Scottie Scheffler had awesome trash talk for Tom Kim at Presidents Cup

The Presidents Cup might not receive nearly the same level of hype as the Ryder Cup, but it sure looks it means a lot to Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler partnered with Russell Henley for the Day 1 four-ball matches on Thursday at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada. The American duo faced South Koreans Tom Kim and Sungjae Im in what quickly turned into a spirited contest.

With Scheffler and Henley up two holes early, Kim made what appeared to be a huge birdie at the par-3 7th hole. Kim was extremely animated after draining the long putt, but his adrenaline rush didn’t last. Scheffler drilled a birdie putt from a similar distance, immediately turned to Kim, and yelled, “What was that?!”

Electric match play energy on the 7th green as Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler make dueling birdie putts. ⚡️👀 📺 Golf Channel 📱 NBC Sports app | #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/qjZfE510HG — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 26, 2024

That is about as animated as you will see the World No. 1 golfer. To his credit, Kim gave a big smile and took the response in stride.

Scheffler dominated golf this season as an individual player, but he seems to genuinely love team golf as well. We saw an example of that with the emotional reaction he had to losing at the Ryder Cup last year.