Tiger Woods signs with 2K for first video game deal since 2013

Tiger Woods has not had an endorsement deal with a video game company since the last installment of “Tiger Woods PGA Tour” was released by EA Sports in 2013, but gamers will be happy to hear that the 15-time major champion is officially back.

Woods and video game company 2K announced on Tuesday that they have agreed to an exclusive deal to produce content using Tiger’s name. Tiger will become an executive director for 2K’s PGA Tour video game franchise, and his image and likeness will be used in the games.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” Woods said in a statement. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

2K also shared a video announcing the big news:

The “Tiger Woods PGA Tour” franchise was wildly popular for EA Sports from 1998-2013. EA briefly tried to keep the franchise going with Rory McIlroy as the face of it, but that only lasted one season.

Tiger is still recovering from the horrifying car crash he was involved in last month, so the 2K news is certainly a welcome change of pace from the headlines we have been seeing about him.