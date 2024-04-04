Tiger Woods has taken 1 drastic measure to prepare for Masters

Tiger Woods is hoping to shock the world again by winning his sixth Masters, and he has taken a rather drastic measure in his personal life in order to focus solely on that goal.

One of Woods’ friends told Steve Helling of the New York Post recently that Tiger has a strict no-sex policy now leading up to golf tournaments. The 48-year-old apparently feels engaging in that type of activity would be a distraction.

“He’s focused. He’s working really hard in the gym. He’s eating right. He’s even eliminated sex,” Tiger’s friend said. “He does that now when he’s preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”

Woods is single, as far as the public knows. He broke up with his longtime girlfriend Erica Herman last year, and the split got very ugly.

Helling asked Tiger’s friend if the 15-time major champion is currently in a relationship, and the friend said there is “no one to speak of.”

Woods has not played since he withdrew from The Genesis Invitational nearly two months ago. He had a brutal shank in that tournament (video here) and later revealed that he was battling issues with his back. He has been eyeing the Masters since, and nothing — not even a romp in the sheets — can take his attention away from preparing for Augusta National.