Steve Stricker hopeful Tiger Woods can join Ryder Cup team as assistant

Tiger Woods is still recovering from his car crash in February, with no timetable on when he may return to golf. United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker already has a role set aside for him if he is capable of taking it, though.

Stricker said he has had conversations with Woods, and that he would love to have him as an assistant captain when the event takes place in September.

“We were on a Zoom call with him just this last week and he seems like he’s in a better place,” Stricker said, via Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek. “Like I said, though, he’s still got some ways to go.

“I’d love to have him there. Who wouldn’t, right? The guys really respect him, and he did a great job obviously as a captain (for the 2019 Presidents Cup), and he was an assistant captain of mine in 2017 at the Presidents Cup and he was unbelievable. He would do anything for you and he’s totally, totally vested in the situation and the process and almost to the point of he’s on it early and so much, it’s like, dude, we’ve still got months to go yet.”

Stricker did add that Woods offered his assistance for the event regardless of whether he could travel to Whistling Heights in person.

It’s pretty clear that even as he’s recovering, Woods has been keeping an eye on the tour and is in contact with a number of golfers. Based on what little we’ve seen of him since the accident, it’s obvious Woods won’t be playing anytime soon, but he’s obviously involving himself in other ways.