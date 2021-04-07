Tiger Woods issues statement after police reveal cause of accident

Tiger Woods authorized the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to release the findings from the investigation into his car crash, and they did so on Wednesday. Woods issued a statement shortly thereafter.

Investigators determined that speed was the sole factor in the Feb. 23 crash, which left Woods with serious lower body injuries that required surgery. Tiger was traveling as fast as 87 mph down a dangerous curved roadway. His SUV was going 75 mph when he struck a tree, according to police.

After the cause of the crash was released, Woods put out a statement on Twitter thanking all of those involved. He said he will “continue to focus on my recovery and my family.”

Although it was determined that Woods was traveling nearly twice the speed limit, he will not be issued a citation for speeding. LA County Capt. James Powers told reporters most courts would dismiss any ticket that was issued because it was not observed by police or witnesses, according to ESPN’s Michele Steele.

Powers also reiterated that there was no evidence of impairment at the scene of the crash.

Tiger reportedly told people at the scene and at the hospital that he did not remember driving prior to the crash. One report claimed Woods was also seen driving erratically earlier that day.