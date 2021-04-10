Video: Justin Rose does funny hip move after saving par

Justin Rose was feeling pretty good during the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

Rose entered Saturday as the leader but was surpassed by Hideki Matsuyama for most of the day. Still, Rose played even par on the front nine and birdied No. 12 to go 8 under for the tournament.

He was able to save par with a nice putt on No. 14 and did a funny hip wiggle to reflect how the ball went around the rim of the cup before dropping in.

Cue the Happy Dance. Justin Rose saves par at No. 14. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2I1JJgCEbj — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2021

Rose has the moves both on and off the course, clearly.

He’ll need some magic in the final round on Sunday like the brilliant 7-under he shot on Thursday if he wants to take home the green jacket.