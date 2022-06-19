 Skip to main content
Video: Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie had cool gesture after US Open win

June 19, 2022
by Larry Brown

Billy Foster kisses the flag

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open on Sunday for his first career major, and his victory also had extreme meaning for his caddie Billy Foster.

Foster has caddied for over 35 years and been on the bag for some of the best golfers ever. But he had never once been on the bag for a major win.

When Fitzpatrick won the US Open after Will Zalatoris missed a putt on 18, Foster became extremely emotional.

The real cool gesture came when Foster kissed the flag for the 18th hole.

The gesture reminded some of what Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie did after the 2021 Masters win.

