Video: Matt Fitzpatrick’s caddie had cool gesture after US Open win

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open on Sunday for his first career major, and his victory also had extreme meaning for his caddie Billy Foster.

Foster has caddied for over 35 years and been on the bag for some of the best golfers ever. But he had never once been on the bag for a major win.

Matt Fitzpatrick's caddie Billy Foster has been at it for 35+ years. One of the best. Worked full-time for Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn. Has worked for Tiger and Sergio. But he has never been on the bag for a major win. That could change today. pic.twitter.com/IfCDTRGE51 — Dan Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) May 22, 2022

When Fitzpatrick won the US Open after Will Zalatoris missed a putt on 18, Foster became extremely emotional.

Absolutely incredible, Matt Fitzpatrick, thanks for a brilliant end to Father’s Day ⛳️ And to Billy Foster too, so close so many times, what a moment 🥲 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/qGuBjxjE9d — Gaz Beard (@Gazzabeard) June 19, 2022

The real cool gesture came when Foster kissed the flag for the 18th hole.

The gesture reminded some of what Hideki Matsuyama’s caddie did after the 2021 Masters win.