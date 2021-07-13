Video: Reporter had hilarious blunder with Bryson DeChambeau

No two players on the PGA Tour seem to despise each other more than Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, so it’s understandable for one to come to mind any time you’re dealing with the other. One reporter appeared to experience that on Tuesday.

DeChambeau was speaking with the media ahead of The Open Championship when a reporter addressed him as “Brooks.” DeChambeau either didn’t realize or chose to let it slide, but we’re guessing it was the latter. Here’s the video:

Earlier on Tuesday, Koepka opened up about why he and DeChambeau don’t get along (video here). It seems like the two are constantly being asked questions about each other, which is why the reporter’s slip with DeChambeau was understandable. It was also quite humorous.