Xander Schauffele shared awesome moment with his dad after The Open

Xander Schauffele on Sunday won his second major championship in the last two months, but there was one big difference with the latest victory — his father was there to witness it.

Schauffele and his father, Stefan, have a close relationship. Stefan introduced Xander to golf when the latter was 9 years old, and the two have worked together since. After he sealed his win at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland on Sunday, Xander and his father shared a big hug.

The elder Schauffele appeared to be overcome with emotion:

Xander Schauffele captures his SECOND major of the year! : NBC & @peacock | #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/uRTYPrtbS1 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 21, 2024

When Schauffele won his first major at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville back in May, Stefan was not in attendance. Stefan was instead in Hawaii working on a 22-acre piece of land that he hopes will serve as an escape for future generations of the Schauffele family. He admitted, however, that he began bawling his eyes out when he witnessed his son finally capture the elusive major.

Xander has played extremely well in majors throughout his career, and he is now over the hump in a big way. He shot 6-under on Sunday to finish 9-under for the tournament, which was two shots clear of the field. Having his father there undoubtedly made the experience a much more special one.