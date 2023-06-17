Xander Schauffele gets off to rough start in third round of US Open

Xander Schauffele got off to a rough start in the third round of the US Open at LA Country Club on Saturday.

Schauffele was one of the last golfers to tee off Saturday, as he entered the day tied for third at -8. He got into trouble immediately on the 594-yard par-5 first hole. Schauffele’s drive went into a bunker, which spelled all sorts of trouble for him.

The San Diego-based golfer failed to get his ball out of the bunker twice in a row. He hit the fescue on his second shot of the hole, and the ball came right back into the sand trap. Then on his third shot of the hole, Schauffele whacked the ball against the lip again.

Finally on his fourth shot of the hole, Schauffele escaped the bunker and got his ball back onto the fairway. He was able to make a bogey putt, which dropped him to -7 for the tournament.

Given how bad his time was in the bunker, Schauffele escaping with just a bogey was a pretty nice save.