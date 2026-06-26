Video: Golfer hits incredible chip shot from the water

Yani Tseng produced one of the most memorable shots of the opening round at the 2026 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Thursday at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota.

The 37-year-old five-time major champion, who previously won this title in 2008 and 2011, found her ball in the water hazard on the seventh hole for her third shot of the hole. Instead of taking relief, the former world No. 1 waded into ankle-deep water, removed her shoes and socks to gain better footing, and gripped down on her club.

Commentator Paige Mackenzie noted beforehand that Tseng would need to swing hard to execute the shot successfully. Tseng did exactly that, as her chip struck the flagstick and dropped into the cup for a birdie.

Shoes off, hole out 🚫👟



Yani Tseng loses the socks and shoes to get a good stance and chips in! pic.twitter.com/4NNRPHgyLx — LPGA (@LPGA) June 25, 2026

The video of the remarkable hole-out quickly spread on social media and golf platforms, highlighting Tseng’s creativity and composure. She carded a one-over 73 for the round and was tied for 69th place when play concluded for the day.

The moment served as a standout highlight in an otherwise challenging start for the veteran player at the major championship.