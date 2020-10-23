Vanessa Bryant selling home where her mom was listed as current resident

Vanessa Bryant is looking to sell one of her family’s homes, though there is an interesting twist.

The Los Angeles Times’ Jack Flemming reported on Wednesday that Bryant listed a home she and her late husband Kobe purchased in 2013. The newspaper describes the residence as an “investment home.” The home is located in the gated community of Summit at Turtle Ridge in Irvine, Calif. It is located a few miles from the Bryants’ main residence in Newport Coast.

Larry Brown Sports cross-checked the home’s address and found two internet databases that list the home as the current address for Sofia Laine. Laine is Vanessa’s mother. The databases could have outdated information, and Larry Brown Sports does not have intimate knowledge about who has been living in the home. But two databases show the home as Laine’s current address.

Laine was living with the Bryant family after the death of Kobe and Gigi Bryant. However, they had a falling out, and Laine claimed Vanessa kicked her mother out of the home and demanded Laine return a car Vanessa had given her.

Bryant responded to her mother in a scathing statement. She said that she and Kobe had been providing for Laine for 20 years and continued to do so. Bryant said in the statement that Laine was crying about a car and home that were not in Sofia’s name. Vanessa was hopeful that the public airing of their issues would end after her public statement last month.

Vanessa and her three daughters continue to grieve the deaths of Kobe and Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, Calif. Vanessa is also suing the helicopter company over the deaths.