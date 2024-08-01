 Skip to main content
Fans going nuts over Italian gymnast’s perfect endorsement deal

July 31, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Giorgia Villa posing at the Olympics

Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Giorgia Villa of Italy competes during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

One gymnast at this year’s Olympics has a really darn gouda endorsement deal.

21-year-old gymnast Giorgia Villa is competing for Italy at the Paris Games, featuring as part of the team that took home the silver medal in the women’s team all-around competition earlier this week. But Villa is also going viral for a completely different reason.

Fans went bonkers over the discovery that Villa has an endorsement with Parmigiano Reggiano (otherwise known as Parmesan cheese). Incredible photos of Villa posing with whole and entire blocks of cheese spread like wildfire on the Internet.

Check it out.

Villa has posed with wheels of cheese, both in her leotard and also in more informal training wear.

On top of that, some TikTok videos made by Villa to promote Parmesan cheese ended up resurfacing this week.

It doesn’t get very much more Italian than that. All hail to our new dairy-loving queen.

Even in the full-blown NIL era, cheese endorsements are very hard to come by. Perhaps only Peyton Manning’s chicken parm can even come close.

For Villa’s part though, she already helped lead Italy to their first women’s team gymnastics medal in 96 years. But now it is absolutely indisputable as well that she is, in fact, … the big cheese.

2024 Summer OlympicsGiorgia Villa
