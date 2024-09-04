 Skip to main content
Fans go crazy over high school’s old fake punt play

September 4, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Thomas Downey high school runs a fake punt

A high school football team ran a successful fake punt years ago that was so impressive it has gone viral again.

In a 2013 game, Thomas Downey High School in Modesto, Calif., lined up to punt at their opponent’s 40-yard line before executing one of the most innovative trick plays you will ever see. A player took the long snap and heaved it underhand down the field. Thinking the ball had been punted, players on the receiving team for Central Catholic High School waited for the ball to hit the ground.

Downey’s gunner then caught the ball for a massive gain and a first down.

Jeremy Plaa, who has been the head coach at Downey since 2007, told Quinton Hamilton of The Modesto Bee that his team came up with the idea in response to defenses always shouting “get away!” when there’s a bad punt. Since the play is actually a forward pass, there is also a chance of pass interference.

“It’s one of those plays where, if it works, it’s awesome. And if the kid drops the ball, or the referees don’t call PI when the receiver gets jacked up, then it looks horrible,” Plaa said.

Plaa estimated that Downey runs the play, which they call “Bomb It,” every few years. It went for a touchdown on at least one other occasion:

We thought the fake punt we saw in a UFL game this year was awesome, but Downey’s concept is even more impressive. The only downside of the play going viral again is that opponents will always been on alert for it. Plaa might have to wait a few more years before calling “Bomb It” again.

