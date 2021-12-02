HS basketball player arrested on felony charge after postgame sucker punch

An Iowa high school basketball player who sucker-punched an opponent following a game this week has been arrested and charged with a felony.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, police reviewed the Tuesday night incident involving 17-year-old Carlisle High School student Carter Prenosil and an opponent from Nevada High School. Police said Prenosil threw “unwarranted” punches at his opponent, leaving the victim with a concussion and a cut to his mouth that required four stitches. Prenosil was arrested on Wednesday and charged him with willful injury, which is a felony.

The maximum penalty Prenosil is facing is up to 10 years in prison. He has a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 13.

Prenosil attacked his opponent seemingly without warning in the handshake line following Carlisle’s 72-47 loss to Nevada. A video of the incident showed Prenosil punching the other player in the stomach and then the face. You can see the clip here.