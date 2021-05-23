Incredible catch in championship softball game goes viral

A high school softball player on Saturday made one of the best catches you will ever see en route to helping her team win a state championship.

Bear River center fielder Olivia Taylor leaped into the air and dove over the fence to rob a home run in the Oklahoma 4A State Softball Championship game. She was fully extended and caught the ball several feet beyond the field of play. Check out the video:

CATCH OF THE YEAR!!! Watch Bear River Center Fielder Olivia Taylor going airborne, clearing the fence to make this catch in the @UHSAAinfo State Championship game. @KSLSports l @BRHSinfo l @BearRiverCoach pic.twitter.com/9aw1f1Fhu5 — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_KSL) May 22, 2021

Bear River beat Tooele in a best-of-three series, according to KSLSports.com. Taylor’s catch was one play that helped her team win both games of a double-header on Saturday.

We’ve seen some incredible diving catches on the MLB diamond that don’t even top that grab. Taylor will be shown on highlight reels for the rest of her life after that.