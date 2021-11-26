High school football player goes viral for incredible trick play

A high school football player in Rhode Island went viral on Thanksgiving for the incredible trick play he pulled off.

Johnston Senior High School in Johnston, Rhode Island faced Pilgrim High School of Warwick, Rhode Island on Thursday. Johnston was subbing in for Toll Gate, which typically faces Pilgrim as part of a Thanksgiving tradition but pulled out of this year’s game.

Johnston won the game 29-12, thanks in part to their great trick play.

WPRI 12’s Rosie Langello captured video that showed Johnston receiver Joe Accicardo doing a gymnastics tumbling routine while going in motion. He did about three handsprings and a flip and successfully froze the stunned defenders. That was enough to distract the defense while Johnston’s quarterback snapped the ball and rushed ahead for a touchdown.

WATCH THIS!! I've never seen this in a high school football game…@JHSRI_Panthers WR Joe Accicardo does multiple backflips to distract the other team and it works! Panthers score the touchdown. Incredible. @wpri12 @RyClifton pic.twitter.com/vwYPlVpDLY — Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) November 25, 2021

Whoever came up with that play deserves a raise! That looks like the kind of trick play you would see in a movie. The Annexation of Puerto Rico has nothing on that one.

