Alexander Ovechkin makes major decision about his future

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has decided to play at least one more NHL season.

The Capitals announced Thursday that Ovechkin is signing a new one-year contract with the team. Owner Ted Leonsis said on X that he and the organization are eager to chase another Stanley Cup with the legendary player in the fold.

Alex is back.



From the day we drafted him, Ovi has played with unmatched passion, relentless drive, and an unwavering commitment to his teammates, our fans, and our city.



The greatest goal scorer in NHL history isn’t done writing his @Capitals story. Neither are we.



Let’s… pic.twitter.com/1BdPcB8WZu — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) July 2, 2026

Ovechkin’s return is something of a surprise, as there were major questions about whether he would play one more season. His last game was even treated as something of a farewell, but that turned out to be premature. The Capitals accidentally hinted last season that 2026-27 could be his final season, and there will certainly be questions now about whether this will serve as a retirement tour for Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, 40, remains a productive player. He played in all 82 games last season and scored 32 goals along with 32 assists.