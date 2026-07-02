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Alexander Ovechkin makes major decision about his future

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Alex Ovechkin in his Washington Capitals uniform
Feb 23, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates during warmups prior to the Capitals' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin has decided to play at least one more NHL season.

The Capitals announced Thursday that Ovechkin is signing a new one-year contract with the team. Owner Ted Leonsis said on X that he and the organization are eager to chase another Stanley Cup with the legendary player in the fold.

Ovechkin’s return is something of a surprise, as there were major questions about whether he would play one more season. His last game was even treated as something of a farewell, but that turned out to be premature. The Capitals accidentally hinted last season that 2026-27 could be his final season, and there will certainly be questions now about whether this will serve as a retirement tour for Ovechkin.

Ovechkin, 40, remains a productive player. He played in all 82 games last season and scored 32 goals along with 32 assists.

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