Avalanche, Golden Knights go nine hours between goals in Lake Tahoe game

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights made an entire day out of Saturday’s game.

The two teams began their game in the Bridgestone NHL Outdoors Saturday event at Lake Tahoe in Stateline, Nev. at 3 p.m. ET. They suspended the game after the first period due to the sun causing poor ice conditions.

Colorado led 1-0 at the time of the game’s suspension. The game restarted at midnight.

What’s crazy is that exactly nine hours after Samuel Girard scored in the first period, Alec Martinez scored to tie the game in the second period. It was Martinez’s first goal of the season.

A perfect 9 hours between goals pic.twitter.com/jswV1y7i5s — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 21, 2021

The game was being played outdoors on the 18th fairway of the golf course at Edgewood Tahoe Resort, which explains the weather issues.

Goals being scored nine hours apart was almost as weird as seeing a hockey player wearing eye black … in the nightime.