TV anchor trolls Johnny Gaudreau for shocking free agent decision

Former Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau shocked the hockey world by deciding to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday, and one Calgary TV anchor is apparently pretty salty about the decision.

Gaudreau, one of the better players in the NHL, signed a seven-year, $68.25 million deal with Columbus.

The 28-year-old’s decision was a surprise because the belief around the league was that Gaudreau would sign with teams that were close to his native home state of New Jersey, like the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders or Philadelphia Flyers.

The Flames offered by all accounts a more lucrative deal than what Gaudreau ultimately accepted (eight years at an average annual value of $10.5 million). CBC Calgary News anchor Andrew Brown tweeted a brief video clip on Thursday of his closing remarks during a broadcast, which poked some fun at Gaudreau’s decision.

“That’s the news for now,” Brown said. “I’ll be back at 11, unless a news station in Columbus offers me way less money. Then I’ll probably go do that.”

Take me with you Johnny! pic.twitter.com/B53ewPilrz — Andrew Brown (@browncbc) July 15, 2022

The Flames finished last season with a 50-21-11 record and are losing a key contributor for their success. “Johnny Hockey” scored 40 goals and had 115 points last season. He helped lead the Flames to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a game-winning goal.