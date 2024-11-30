Brad Marchand zinged Paul Bissonnette with great line

If you come at the King, you best not miss. That’s a lesson NHL on TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette learned the hard way when he attempted to rib Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand during a pre-game interview on Friday night.

The exchange sent the entire panel into hysterics.

Biz: Did you get a Turkish hair transplant? Brad Marchand: Just tryna look like those guys who beat the wheels off ya the other day THIS LEAGUE! (via @NHL_On_TNT & @BizNasty2point0)pic.twitter.com/TLwt9oRd9R — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2024

“Did one of those offseason surgeries include a Turkish hair transplant? You are looking a little less thin up top, it looks great,” Bissonnette said, referencing Marchand’s offseason proseedures.

Marchand was quick to snap back.

“I (was) just try to look like those guys that beat the wheels off you the other night,” he said with a laugh.

Last Sunday, Bissonnette was violently assaulted by a group of seven individuals after stepping in to defend a restaurant employee. He says the fight spilled out into the parking lot and then over to a CVS pharmacy before the attackers fled. Six of the men were eventually arrested.

Bissonnette was treated at the scene and eventually transferred to the hospital but discharged on Monday morning. In a post on X, he thanked everyone for the well wishes and detailed the situation.

Luckily, Bissonnette wasn’t severely injured and is able to laugh about it now, just as he did with Marchand.

“Yeah, I did realize someone looked a little familiar. You’re out of the running for Mr. TNT buddy, you’re done,” Bissonnette told the Bruins captain.

Credit to Marchand for his quick wit and Bissonnette for his sense of humor.