Darcy Kuemper pulled after allowing 5 goals in Game 3

The Colorado Avalanche embarrassed the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, and the Lightning handed it right back in Game 3.

Tampa Bay put up five goals on Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper in the first period and a half of Game 3 on Monday night at Amalie Arena. The goal fest was so bad that the Avalanche pulled Kuemper from the game. He had allowed the five goals on 21 shots.

Colorado put Pavel Francouz into the game. The Lightning quickly went to work on Francouz and lit him up for a goal in the second to take a 6-2 lead.

Kuemper entered 8-2 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 12 games this postseason. He has been strong this postseason and was coming off a shutout in Game 2, though he only had to make 16 saves in that game.

Kuemper also was pulled in Game 1 of the conference final against Edmonton due to an upper-body injury that left him with blurry vision.