Devils-Wild game delayed after team bus gets stuck in traffic

November 24, 2021
by Grey Papke

Wednesday night’s NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild was delayed for a rather unusual reason: traffic problems.

As is typical, the Wild were staying in Manhattan for their Wednesday game in New Jersey. That meant they had to travel a bit to get to the Prudential Center in time for the 7 p.m. ET start.

Unfortunately, there were problems. A combination of pre-Thanksgiving traffic and a closure of New York’s Holland Tunnel meant the Wild were quite a bit late.

The Wild were at least willing to make light of the bizarre circumstances on social media.

Things like this are rare, but they do happen, especially when you factor in holiday traffic. It’s too bad the Wild couldn’t just call Robert Kraft and ask for help.

