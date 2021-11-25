Devils-Wild game delayed after team bus gets stuck in traffic

Wednesday night’s NHL game between the New Jersey Devils and Minnesota Wild was delayed for a rather unusual reason: traffic problems.

As is typical, the Wild were staying in Manhattan for their Wednesday game in New Jersey. That meant they had to travel a bit to get to the Prudential Center in time for the 7 p.m. ET start.

Unfortunately, there were problems. A combination of pre-Thanksgiving traffic and a closure of New York’s Holland Tunnel meant the Wild were quite a bit late.

Due to the closure of the Holland Tunnel #mnwild players did not arrive for tonight's game until 6:26 pm and the start time has been delayed until 7:33 pm ET. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) November 24, 2021

The Wild were at least willing to make light of the bizarre circumstances on social media.

RT/Like if you hate traffic! 😅 🚗🚙🚕🚗🚙🚕 pic.twitter.com/baAR4bzlqn — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) November 25, 2021

Things like this are rare, but they do happen, especially when you factor in holiday traffic. It’s too bad the Wild couldn’t just call Robert Kraft and ask for help.