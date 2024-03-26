Jaromir Jagr bobblehead theft gets final resolution

The missing Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads are back in the hands of the good guys.

The Pittsburgh Penguins fell victim to theft earlier this month after thousands of Jagr bobbleheads were stolen on their way to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa. The figurines were meant to be given away to fans during the Penguins’ March 14 home contest against the San Jose Sharks.

On Monday, the Penguins announced on their official website that the bobbleheads have since been recovered. The goods were retrieved thanks to the help of “a special cargo recovery team” that the team said negotiated for the return of the stolen shipment.

The team didn’t specify what exactly the terms of the negotiations were centered on.

One small silver lining in the theft was the social media content that came out of the entire ordeal.

Fans on social media had a field day clowning the masterminds behind the Jagr bobblehead theft.

The Penguins also filmed and posted a teaser of Jagr beginning his quest to take back the stolen goods. Perhaps the 2-time Stanley Cup winner was spearheading the so-called cargo recovery team.

Fans who missed out on the giveaway were provided vouchers that they can use to finally claim their bobblehead on April 7.