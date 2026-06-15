Jordan Staal had interesting comments after winning Stanley Cup

Jordan Staal put the Carolina Hurricanes ’ Stanley Cup Final run into perspective Sunday after beating the Vegas Golden Knights for the ultimate trophy at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Hurricanes captain was emotional as his team celebrated the franchise’s second Stanley Cup victory, and the first in two decades, via a 3-0 domination in Game 6. During his postgame interview, Staal spoke of the “perseverance” and the never-ending “grind” he went through to lead the Hurricanes back to hockey’s mountaintop.

Staal was then asked about what he learned from the experience of teaming up with his brother, Eric Staal, in 2012, then proceeding to win without him, after Eric was traded to the New York Rangers in 2016.

“Sticking with it. Some guys just jump ship,” Jordan Staal said. “I believe in this organization. I believe in everyone in it. … It’s just such an amazing feeling to build something like that. To be a part of that and pull it off — I can’t imagine anything better.”

While Staal’s quote sounded like the typical platitudes athletes say to sum up a successful season, some fans believed he may have been taking a shot at some former teammates.

"Some guys just jump ship"



Jordan Staal talking about staying in Carolina and grinding until this Stanley Cup win.



Gotta be a shot at Mikko Rantanen / Jake Guentzel #SoundTheSiren — Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) June 15, 2026

How is nobody in this comment section seeing that this is an obvious dig at Rantanan — leon wetsaitl (@yoke_and_puck) June 15, 2026

More likely than not, Staal’s point was more about the 14-year journey he went through to help hoist a second Stanley Cup Trophy in Carolina.

Staal earned the Conn Smythe Trophy for his performance on the ice. He scored at least one goal in each of the first five games in the Stanley Cup Final. Carolina didn’t need his scoring in Game 6, as the Hurricanes blanked the Golden Knights with their suffocating defense.