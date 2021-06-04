Mark Scheifele gets 4-game suspension for hit on Jake Evans

Mark Scheifele has received his discipline for his hit on Jake Evans on Wednesday night.

Scheifele was ejected for charging Evans, who scored an empty-net goal in the final minute of Montreal’s 5-3 Game 1 win in their second-round playoff series with the Winnipeg Jets. He had a hearing with the NHL Player Safety department on Thursday. The league announced a four-game suspension for Scheifele.

The department noted how Scheifele went the length of the ice to hit Evans and did so violently.

Scheifele argued that he was racing across the ice to make a defensive play and prevent a goal. The NHL argued that Scheifele was not making a play on the puck and was hitting Evans intentionally.