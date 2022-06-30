Nazem Kadri trolls Lightning with T-shirt at Stanley Cup parade

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, and Avalanche center Nazem Kadri didn’t wait long to take a shot at the runners-up.

Kadri scored a controversial winning goal in Game 4 that sealed an important 3-2 victory and gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the series. The Lightning thought that the Avalanche had too many players on the ice when Kadri scored.

On Thursday, Kadri wore a T-shirt to the Avalanche’s championship parade that showed Avalanche players celebrating. The text “Too Many Men” was written on the shirt. Kadri said that he had the shirt made for him.

Nazem Kadri ladies and gents. I asked him if someone gave this shirt to him, and he said he had it made. Baller. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/4oyJrVV0du — Rachel Tos (@RachRichlinski) June 30, 2022

The 31-year-old had an eventful postseason. He broke his hand in the Western Conference Finals against the Edmonton Oilers, and received death threats after colliding with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the Western Conference second round. He even had a profane message for his doubters after Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kadri finished the postseason with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 16 games. During the regular season, he had 87 points (28 goals, 59 assists) in 71 games.