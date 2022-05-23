Avs’ Nazem Kadri received threats after collision with Jordan Binnington

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri has received threats since Saturday’s incident with St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Kadri collided with Binnington while chasing down a loose puck with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen in the first period of the Western Conference second round on Saturday.

The Avalanche won the game 5-2 to take a 2-1 series lead. Binnington left the game and is out for the remainder of the series with a lower-body injury.

Kadri apparently has incensed a group of fans who are responding with threats.

The Avalanche announced on Sunday that they are working with local law enforcement over threats Kadri has received.

“The Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate,” the team said in a statement.

From the #Avs: “The Avalanche organization is aware of threats made toward Nazem Kadri and is working with local law enforcement to investigate.” — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 22, 2022

Here is the collision:

Ville Husso is now in between the pipes for the @StLouisBlues after Jordan Binnington left with an injury on the play below. ⤵️#StanleyCup | #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8oaGHdPHH2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2022

The 31-year-old Kadri has had his share of physical playoff moments in the past.

Kadri, who recorded a career-high 87 points during the regular season, received an eight-game suspension for a hit on the Blues’ Justin Faulk during the 2021 playoffs. He was also suspended for his hit on Boston’s Jake DeBrusk while playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2019 postseason.

Game 4 between the Avalanche and Blues is set for Monday, with Game 5 scheduled for Wednesday.