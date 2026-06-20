NHL legend Jonathan Toews calls it a career after 16 seasons

Jonathan Toews announced his retirement from the NHL on Friday, closing a distinguished 16-season career highlighted by three Stanley Cup championships and a triumphant final chapter with his hometown Winnipeg Jets .

The 38-year-old center played all 82 games in 2025-26, recording 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points after missing two seasons due to health challenges, including long COVID and chronic immune response syndrome.

Drafted third overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2006, Toews became the franchise’s captain at age 20 and led them to titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010 and the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward in 2013.

Over 1,149 regular-season games, he tallied 383 goals and 529 assists for 912 points, while adding 119 points in 137 playoff contests.

Internationally, Toews won Olympic gold medals with Canada in 2010 and 2014, becoming one of the youngest members of the Triple Gold Club. At his announcement in Winnipeg, he expressed gratitude and fulfillment.

“I have to say I’m satisfied; I’m fulfilled. I’m so thankful and grateful for the career I had,” Toews said during Friday’s announcement.

His legacy as a premier two-way leader and champion endures, with a likely Hall of Fame induction ahead.