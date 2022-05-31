Seth Jarvis knocked out of Game 7 on hit by Jacob Trouba

Seth Jarvis was knocked out of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference second-round series between his Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Monday night following a hit by Jacob Trouba.

Trouba’s hit on Jarvis occured just as Jarvis was passing the puck to a teammate about eight minutes into the first period. Trouba skated up to him and leveled him with a hard hit to the upper body.

Seth Jarvis will not return to tonight’s game after suffering an upper-body injury after this hit. pic.twitter.com/fsSeNNgHiQ — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2022

Jarvis left the game. During the first intermission, he was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Jarvis has been an asset for Carolina this postseason with eight points in 14 postseason games. But that hit ended the 20-year-old’s night due to an upper-body injury.

Trouba had 53 hits and 26 blocked shots in the playoffs through that point in the game. The 28-year-old defenseman drew the ire of Pittsburgh fans for a hit on Sidney Crosby in the first round. He also went high on Max Domi earlier in the series against the Hurricanes.