Steven Stamkos sends first message after leaving Lightning

Steven Stamkos on Monday sent his first message to his fans after agreeing to sign with a new team.

Stamkos was the No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2008. The 34-year-old center spent his entire career with the Lightning and led them to two Stanley Cup wins, but he is moving on.

Stamkos has agreed to a four-year, $32 million deal with the Nashville Predators. He still hasn’t sent a full-on goodbye message to Tampa, but he sent an initial one on Monday.

“Thank you Tampa

“I don’t have the words yet ….. I will soon .

“It’s still too early to process. Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt.

“My family and I are excited for the next chapter….,” Stamkos wrote in his note.

Thank you Tampa

I don’t have the words yet ….. I will soon . It’s still too early to process. Just wanted everyone to know how thankful we are for 16 years as a bolt. My family and I are excited for the next chapter…. — Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) July 1, 2024

Predators general manager Barry Trotz announced the news of Stamkos’ signing and called the center a “proven winner.”

“We’re incredibly excited to sign a Hall of Fame player and person on what is now a massive day for the future of our organization. Having twice won the Stanley Cup as a captain, Steven is a proven winner and leader who will make us a better team on the ice with his production and in the locker room as someone for our younger players to learn from.”

Stamkos spent 16 seasons with the Lightning. He is the franchise’s leader in games played, goals and points. And now he will be moving to the Western Conference.