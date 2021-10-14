Wayne Gretzky target of social media jokes for his hair

Wednesday night marked the first time TNT broadcasted NHL games since they and ESPN won the shared TV rights to the league in the U.S. TNT’s studio show featured a crossover appearance from Charles Barkley, who is the central personality on TNT’s highly successful “Inside the NBA” program, as well as analysis from the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

TNT’s NHL TV crew includes host Liam McHugh along with former players Gretzky, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonette and Rick Tocchet. “The Great One” is the biggest name on the crew by far.

Yes, TNT outbid ESPN for Gretzky’s on-air services. And Gretzky immediately drew attention online for his extremely dark hair, which seemed unnatural. Take a look at what people were saying about Gretzky’s hair on social media.

Here is his hair.

When did Wayne Gretzky become a spokesperson for Just for men? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FxrHMzaOCU — Micheline 📸 (@MiMiV4682) October 13, 2021

And a sampling of the jokes:

Wayne Gretzky is going full Steve Martin Father of the Bride 2 mid life crisis hair pic.twitter.com/S47koNTajO — Terence Malangone (@SpikeMal) October 13, 2021

Wayne Gretzky and his hair dye are doing a silent movie villain look. Weirdsville. — John Foster (@johnfosterUSA) October 14, 2021

Wayne Gretzky put his hair in a vat of Just for Men. — Lucytown Guy (@LucytownGuy) October 14, 2021

When it comes to hair stylists, whoever convinced Wayne Gretzky to color his hair is definitely not The Great One. — Billy Howell (@CoachBilly1) October 14, 2021

Did Wayne Gretzky use shoe polish to dye his hair? — Tim (@RookieMisteak) October 13, 2021

He may have retired after last season, but it's nice to see Marv Albert's hair will carry on at TNT on Wayne Gretzky's head. — Chad Andrus (@chadandrus) October 14, 2021

Wayne Gretzky’s hair color — really the whole look of his hair — right now is a hilariously on the nose tribute to Marv Albert — Jon Schwartz (@jonlschwartz) October 14, 2021

Wayne was only a couple steps away from the infamous Carlos Boozer hair.

It’s hard to believe Gretzky looked like this back in the day with Edmonton: