Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Wayne Gretzky target of social media jokes for his hair

October 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Wayne Gretzky hair dye

Wednesday night marked the first time TNT broadcasted NHL games since they and ESPN won the shared TV rights to the league in the U.S. TNT’s studio show featured a crossover appearance from Charles Barkley, who is the central personality on TNT’s highly successful “Inside the NBA” program, as well as analysis from the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

TNT’s NHL TV crew includes host Liam McHugh along with former players Gretzky, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonette and Rick Tocchet. “The Great One” is the biggest name on the crew by far.

Yes, TNT outbid ESPN for Gretzky’s on-air services. And Gretzky immediately drew attention online for his extremely dark hair, which seemed unnatural. Take a look at what people were saying about Gretzky’s hair on social media.

Here is his hair.

And a sampling of the jokes:

Wayne was only a couple steps away from the infamous Carlos Boozer hair.

It’s hard to believe Gretzky looked like this back in the day with Edmonton:

.

