Wayne Gretzky target of social media jokes for his hair
Wednesday night marked the first time TNT broadcasted NHL games since they and ESPN won the shared TV rights to the league in the U.S. TNT’s studio show featured a crossover appearance from Charles Barkley, who is the central personality on TNT’s highly successful “Inside the NBA” program, as well as analysis from the legendary Wayne Gretzky.
TNT’s NHL TV crew includes host Liam McHugh along with former players Gretzky, Anson Carter, Paul Bissonette and Rick Tocchet. “The Great One” is the biggest name on the crew by far.
Yes, TNT outbid ESPN for Gretzky’s on-air services. And Gretzky immediately drew attention online for his extremely dark hair, which seemed unnatural. Take a look at what people were saying about Gretzky’s hair on social media.
Here is his hair.
When did Wayne Gretzky become a spokesperson for Just for men? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/FxrHMzaOCU
— Micheline 📸 (@MiMiV4682) October 13, 2021
why did wayne gretzky dye his blonde hair black, come on man! #nhl #HIS HAIR #oilers #NHLonTNT #HockeyTwitter #blackhawks pic.twitter.com/9HQyjSW5eO
— HockeyDude (@hockeymandude) October 14, 2021
And a sampling of the jokes:
Wayne Gretzky is going full Steve Martin Father of the Bride 2 mid life crisis hair pic.twitter.com/S47koNTajO
— Terence Malangone (@SpikeMal) October 13, 2021
Wayne Gretzky and his hair dye are doing a silent movie villain look. Weirdsville.
— John Foster (@johnfosterUSA) October 14, 2021
Wayne Gretzky put his hair in a vat of Just for Men.
— Lucytown Guy (@LucytownGuy) October 14, 2021
When it comes to hair stylists, whoever convinced Wayne Gretzky to color his hair is definitely not The Great One.
— Billy Howell (@CoachBilly1) October 14, 2021
Did Wayne Gretzky use shoe polish to dye his hair?
— Tim (@RookieMisteak) October 13, 2021
He may have retired after last season, but it's nice to see Marv Albert's hair will carry on at TNT on Wayne Gretzky's head.
— Chad Andrus (@chadandrus) October 14, 2021
Wayne Gretzky’s hair color — really the whole look of his hair — right now is a hilariously on the nose tribute to Marv Albert
— Jon Schwartz (@jonlschwartz) October 14, 2021
Wayne was only a couple steps away from the infamous Carlos Boozer hair.
It’s hard to believe Gretzky looked like this back in the day with Edmonton:
Wayne Gretzky makes his Sports Illustrated cover debut today in 1981. #WhoDoYouCollect #thehobby #sportscards #psacards #bgs #gradedcomics #cgccomics #nhl #EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/9Fvfx4lYs0
— CGC Sports Illustrated (@CGC_SI) October 12, 2021