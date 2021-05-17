 Skip to main content
Bob Baffert suspended from entering horses at Belmont

May 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Medina Spirit’s Triple Crown bid fell short in his loss at the Preakness. That’s just as well, as the horse won’t be allowed at Belmont, nor will any others trained by Bob Baffert.

Baffert, who is under fire amid allegations of his horses receiving illegal substances, has been temporarily suspended by the New York Racing Association. That means that no horses trained by Baffert will be allowed into the Belmont field.

The NYRA joins Churchill Downs in issuing a temporary suspension while an investigation takes place.

Baffert, regarded as the greatest and most successful trainer of all time, has been under increasing pressure ever since Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance following the Kentucky Derby win. Baffert has claimed this was accidental, though not before some widely-mocked attempts to defend himself and his reputation.

The Belmont Stakes, representing the third leg of the Triple Crown, are set to take place on June 5.

