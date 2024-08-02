Bill Simmons facing contract uncertainty?

Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post reported on Friday that The Ringer CEO Simmons will be coming to the end of his contract with Spotify in early 2025. Glasspiel notes that Simmons has already had exploratory talks with other companies about potentially launching a new platform and is said to have privately expressed frustration about Spotify’s corporate structure. Simmons has reportedly not been given full autonomy with regard to personnel as well as the shows that he would like to add to the mix, Glasspiegel says.

The ex-ESPN personality Simmons signed a five-year contract with Spotify in 2020 when they acquired The Ringer in a $250 million deal. As a result, Spotify hosts the popular show “The Bill Simmons Podcast” as well as the other shows within The Ringer network. Simmons himself currently holds the title of Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization for Spotify. But as it turns out, Simmons may now be facing the potential of becoming a media free agent.

It should be noted though that a Simmons spokesperson shot down the New York Post report when contacted by the outlet for comment, calling it “incorrect and idle speculation.” A Spotify spokesperson also issued a separate statement in response, saying, “Spotify looks forward to the continuation of this partnership and has no plans to sell The Ringer.”

Indeed, there is always the possibility that Simmons could quickly put an end to the speculation and agree to a new contract with Spotify. But in a rapidly-changing sports media landscape in which some of the biggest names are becoming free agents themselves right now, there is at least somewhat of a chance here that Simmons will end up doing the same.