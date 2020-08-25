Report: Craig Carton set to be offered return to WFAN

Craig Carton continues to move toward a return to sports radio after his release from prison.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, WFAN is in the process of preparing an offer to Carton to return to the air. Carton would take over WFAN’s afternoon slot, pitting him against ESPN New York’s “The Michael Kay Show.”

Carton also has interest from 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. WFAN, however, is considered the clear favorite to sign him.

Once one of the bigger names in sports talk radio, Carton is now looking to resurrect his career. He lost his job after being convicted of running a fraudulent ticket scam. He ultimately served roughly 12 months of his 42-month sentence.

Carton resigned from WFAN in 2017 with a lengthy apology. Three years later, it sounds like he’s on his way to getting his job back.