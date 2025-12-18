Doug Gottlieb makes a major announcement about his radio show

Doug Gottlieb is officially removing one of his hats.

The Green Bay head basketball coach and longtime sports analyst Gottlieb announced on Wednesday that he is stepping away from his radio program “The Doug Gottlieb Show.” Gottlieb made the announcement after coaching Green Bay to a 67-64 victory over UC Santa Barbara at Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisc.

“These kids owe a fully dedicated coach,” said Gottlieb, per Awful Announcing. “I know I’m fully dedicated … But you only get one shot at this thing.

“If there is any ounce of lack of preparation or any ounce of fatigue,” Gottlieb added. “This is going to sound crazy, but last week we go down to Indy and because of the timing of my show the bus had to leave without me and I flew. And I don’t think that’s what I want to do as a coach.”

Gottlieb did also note that he would continue to do podcast work moving forward. But Gottlieb’s days of doing his radio show in the afternoons are now on hiatus as he transitions into a full-time head coaching role for Green Bay.

The 49-year-old Gottlieb, a Wisconsin native, is a former college basketball player who went on to make a name for himself in sports broadcasting. Gottlieb has worked for ESPN (including serving as an anchor for “SportsCenter), CBS Sports, and FOX Sports over the years. Meanwhile, “The Doug Gottlieb Show” debuted on ESPN in 2006, moved to CBS Sports along with Gottlieb in 2013, and is now in its third iteration, having been aired by FOX Sports since 2017.

Gottlieb became the head coach at Green Bay in 2024 and controversially decided to continue doing his radio show at the same time. He went on to struggle in his first year at the helm as the Phoenix went a woeful 4-28 and finished dead last in the Horizon League.

Fortunately, things are going better for Gottlieb and Green Bay this season as Wednesday’s victory improved their overall record this season to 6-7. But Gottlieb did recently make the headlines again for throwing a chair after his team blew a big lead and lost earlier this month.