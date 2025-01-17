Joy Taylor takes shot at Donald Trump on air

FOX Sports host Joy Taylor took a shot at president-elect Donald Trump on the air this week.

Taylor was talking alongside co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Paul Pierce on FS1 show “Speak.” They were previewing the upcoming AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor was saying the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes still aren’t in the conversation with the dynasty of the New England Patriots and Tom Brady.

“Don’t listen to Joy. It started,” Johnson said.

“You talk nonsense if you want to. It’s a free country … for a couple more days,” Taylor said in response.

"You can talk nonsense if you want to, it' a free country, for a couple more days." – Joy Taylor pic.twitter.com/ycUPwhxPhF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2025

Taylor was alluding to Monday’s scheduled inauguration day for when Trump will become president for the second time.

Taylor did not elaborate on what freedoms will be lost when Trump takes office. Perhaps she thinks Trump will crack down on people arguing in favor of the Chiefs’ dynasty. Maybe that’s because Trump is protective of Brady, who has been his friend for years.

The Patriots have won six Super Bowls, all of which came with Brady at quarterback. Brady won a seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls since 2019, all with Mahomes at quarterback. Kansas City is looking to become the first NFL team to win three championships in a row.